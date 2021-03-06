If your birthday is today: Take what others say or do in stride. Aim to bring out the best in everyone and everything, but don't be susceptible to those who don't speak the truth. Educate yourself to ensure that you get your facts straight before you decide to make a personal attack.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Search for alternatives before making a decision. Know what you are up against. Anger will not solve a problem; careful thought will.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Favors will come your way, but before you accept any, consider the cost. You are better off taking matters into your own hands.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Look inward; consider what you can do to improve the way you look and what you have to offer. Focus on self-improvement, not on trying to change others.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Emotions will run high, and problems will prevail if you don't accept the truth and adjust to the changes going on around you. Discipline and intelligence will be your best options.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Do what you need to get ahead without overspending or taking on responsibilities that you aren't capable of fulfilling. A personal change will improve your relationship with a loved one.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Concentrate on what you want to do. Share your feelings with a loved one, find out where you stand and make plans that will help you reach a personal goal.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep a lid on a potentially explosive situation. Be a good listener and make moderate adjustments that are easy for everyone involved to accept.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Check your options, establish what's possible and make your move. Put your time and energy where they will do the most good. Your contributions will be recognized and rewarded.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Stick close to home and protect what's yours. A change may not be welcome, but in the end, it will benefit you. Bide your time. Don't share personal information. Observe others closely.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Cut costs, pay attention to how you handle your money and put more thought into saving, moderation and doing what's best for you. Refuse to let someone sweet-talk you into something unwise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do what's necessary to avoid being taken advantage of. Don't give anyone access to your personal affairs, investments or passwords. Play it safe with a certain someone until they earn your respect.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) An opportunity will have strings attached. Ask questions, be smart and do your due diligence before you commit. A friend or relative will require help. Your assistance will be valuable.
