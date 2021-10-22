“Halloween Kills” amps up the body count but loses the narrative focus of its 2018 predecessor.
The community of Haddonfield bands together in mob fashion to put an end to Michael Myers’ violent legacy once and for all.
The film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Anthony Michael Hall, Thomas Mann and Will Patton. The film is directed by David Gordon Green.
2018’s “Halloween” righted the wrongs of the sequels by wiping them out of the timeline. Serving as a direct sequel to the 1978 original, the film was an interesting reflection of trauma on the character of Laurie Strode. Green and company crafted an atmospheric and tension-filled ride that balanced an investing story worthy of the “Halloween” name.
“Halloween Kills” ditches much of that movie’s atmosphere for more high-octane action and kill sequences. While these sequences are entertaining for fans, the movie sidelines the characters you care about. The lack of story and character-work make this installment feel like a filler piece before the final chapter with “Halloween Ends”.
The film sprinkles in well-executed flashback sequences from the night of the 1978 film. There’s a cool opening sequence flashback that sets the tone quite well. The film’s look is consistent with the aesthetic of Carpenter’s original film.
Directly following this sequence is an epic showdown between Myers and an army of firefighters in a burning house. The practical set design and creative camera angles make this a high-octane opening.
The kills are more plentiful and gorier than ever. Fans of the series will surely enjoy the creative tools and ways that Myers picks people off. Though I’d argue the movie teeters on going overboard with the body count, I can’t deny that there were a lot of fun ones to watch.
Green does direct some intense horror sequences. The two standouts are a scene involving a parked car in a playground, as well as a showdown in a house in the third act. These scenes give a taste of tension and atmosphere that the previous film had.
John and Cody Carpenter’s musical score is another highlight. I’m glad that Carpenter remains involved in this series and has creative consulting. His synthesized horror score is fantastic to hear.
I liked how “Kills” expands the world of Haddonfield. The impacts of Myers’ violence have a visible effect on the community. I liked how the film touched on the pain and trauma that is left behind in the community in his presence.
While this is a welcome addition to the storytelling, I think the film leans too heavily on supporting characters who are cannon fodder for Myers’ knife. Curtis’ character of Laurie is sidelined entirely. She’s recovering from her encounter with Myers, which means that she’s bedridden for the whole movie.
Even Greer and Matichak’s characters aren’t given as much shine as I’d like to have seen. Though they have their moments, much of the runtime is dedicated to Hall’s character of Tommy or other supporting characters.
I know it’s silly to criticize a slasher movie for lack of character development. However, my expectations are raised when these new films are planned as a trilogy. As a second chapter in a three-film arc (four counting the 1978 film), I expected more cohesive development. The film’s plot is so flimsy that it’s merely an excuse to raise the body count because they can.
“Halloween Kills” is an entertaining ride of a movie. As a body-a-minute slasher, the movie earns its title then some. While it’s an entertaining watch, it’s also frustratingly messy. The lack of Curtis in this movie is felt heavily. The final scene also felt forced and unearned, which cements the story progression of this movie to be disappointing. Though I’m eager to see the final installment and how the story concludes, I hope it’s more satisfying than this one.
I give “Halloween Kills” 3 stars out of 5. The film is rated R and runs for 1 hour and 45 minutes. The film is in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.