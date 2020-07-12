Hardcover Fiction
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
3. Sex and Vanity, Kevin Kwan, Doubleday
4. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
5. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
6. A Burning, Megha Majumdar, Knopf
7. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins, Flatiron Books
8. Such a Fun Age (An Indies Introduce Title), Kiley Reid, Putnam
9. Death in Her Hands, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin Press
10. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
11. Friends and Strangers, J. Courtney Sullivan, Knopf
12. Camino Winds, John Grisham, Doubleday
13. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Knopf
14. The Empire of Gold, S.A. Chakraborty, Harper Voyager
15. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
2. The Room Where It Happened, John Bolton, S&S
3. Between the World and Me, Ta-Nehisi Coates, One World
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
5. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
6. Me and White Supremacy, Layla Saad, Sourcebooks
7. I'm Still Here, Austin Channing Brown, Convergent Books
8. Begin Again: James Baldwin's America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, Eddie S. Glaude, Crown
9. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Viking
10. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
11. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
12. Countdown 1945, Chris Wallace, Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster
13. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown
14. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
15. Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake, Random House
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
2. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
3. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
4. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
6. Beach Read, Emily Henry, Berkley
7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
8. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
9. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
10. American Spy, Lauren Wilkinson, Random House
11. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
12. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
13. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
14. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
15. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
2. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
3. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
4. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
5. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
6. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
7. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
8. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
9. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
10. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?, Beverly Daniel Tatum, Basic Books
11. My Grandmother's Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Mending Our Hearts and Bodies, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
12. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor
13. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
14. The Yellow House: A Memoir, Sarah M. Broom, Grove Press
15. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
Mass Market
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
4. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
5. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
6. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
7. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
8. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci, Grand Central
9. Camino Island, John Grisham, Dell
10. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
Early & Middle Grade Readers
1. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
4. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
5. Ghost Boys, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
7. Brown Girl Dreaming, Jacqueline Woodson, Puffin
8. Doodleville, Chad Sell, Knopf Books for Young Readers
9. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
10. Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, Vashti Harrison, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
11. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
13. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Black Brother, Black Brother, Jewell Parker Rhodes, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
Young Adult
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
4. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
5. All American Boys, Jason Reynolds, Brendan Kiely, Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. The Poet X, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
9. Love, Creekwood, Becky Albertalli, Balzer + Bray
10. A Song Below Water, Bethany C. Morrow, Tor Teen
11. All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto, George M. Johnson, Farrar, Straus and Giroux
12. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
13. A Song of Wraiths and Ruin, Roseanne A. Brown, Balzer + Bray
14. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
15. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Delacorte Press
Children's Illustrated
1. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
2. The Day You Begin, Jacqueline Woodson, Rafael López (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
3. Something Happened in Our Town: A Child's Story about Racial Injustice, Marianne Celano, et al., Magination Press
4. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
5. You Matter, Christian Robinson, Atheneum Books for Young Readers
6. All Are Welcome, Alexandra Penfold, Suzanne Kaufman (Illus.), Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. Sulwe, Lupita Nyong'o, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
8. The Undefeated, Kwame Alexander, Kadir Nelson (Illus.), Versify
9. Last Stop on Market Street, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), Putnam
10. Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry, Vashti Harrison (Illus.), Kokila
11. The World Needs More Purple People, Kristen Bell, Benjamin Hart, Daniel Wiseman (Illus.), Random House (BYR)
12. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
13. We're Different, We're the Same, Bobbi Kates, Joe Mathieu (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Let's Talk About Race, Julius Lester, Karen Barbour (Illus.), Harper
15. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
Children's Series
1. The Hunger Games (hardcover and paperback), Suzanne Collins, Scholastic
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. Who Was/Is ... ? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
8. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
9. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
10. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic