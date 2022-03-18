If your birthday is today: Do your part, be passionate about your beliefs and make a difference. Speak from the heart, and command attention when needed. Trust your instincts.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Share your grievances, deal with the backlash and move forward knowing you've done your part. Take responsibility.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Overthinking will hold you back. Concentrate on getting things done. The progress you make will inspire you to keep going.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Throw yourself into what you must do and refuse to let yourself become overwhelmed. Dedication and hard work will help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Whether it's a hobby, a physical goal or an important relationship, give it your all. There will be no downside to going big.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Refuse to let what others do confuse you. Focus on what's important and necessary. Avoid joint ventures or shared expenses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Get together with people who share your views. A show of appreciation and gratitude is encouraged. Do something that makes you feel good.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Network, socialize and participate in events that offer personal growth and opportunity.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Share your feelings with someone who affects your physical and emotional well-being. Search for a way to improve your life.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Relying on others will lead to disappointment. Think outside the box. Surround yourself with people who are not afraid of change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Sidestep someone else's dilemma. You aren't likely to get the whole truth if you rely on one source for information. Focus on personal gain.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Take control of financial or health situations. Let your thoughts be known, and don't deviate from your plan because someone complains.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You'll have second thoughts about money or shared expenses. Don't let your emotions interfere with necessary adjustments. A positive change that relieves stress will pay off in other ways as well.