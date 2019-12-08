It is the season of giving, but with all of the enticing commercials, targeted advertising and capitalistic compulsions, it can feel more like the season of “gimme.”
It’s not always easy to quash the mindset of “more, more, more,” but one great way to start is by sharing stories that reflect the values you want to instill. To encourage an attitude of generosity and gratitude in the little ones in your life, check out these recently published picture books.
“Thank You, Omu” (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2018) by Oge Mora
One day, Omu (the Igbo word for “queen,” pronounced “AH-moo”) makes herself a delicious pot of stew to enjoy for dinner. While she waits for dinnertime to come around, the enticing smell of her stew floats throughout her apartment complex and her neighborhood.
Starting with a little boy, neighbors and community members knock on Omu’s door asking for a taste of her scrumptious stew. Omu graciously shares bowl after bowl until the pot is empty. Just when her stomach begins to rumble and she mourns the loss of her dinner, Omu hears another knock at her door. This time, it’s a crowd of friends holding tasty-smelling dishes to share with Omu as a thank you, and even the little boy brings something special to share.
Mora’s vibrant, collage-style illustrations bring Omu’s story to life, reminding readers about not only the importance of being generous, but also the value of always remembering to say, “Thank you.”
“The Little Red Stroller” (Dial Books, 2019) by Joshua Furst and Katy Wu
This story starts with one little baby named Luna and one little red stroller. Luna and her stroller go all kinds of places when Luna is little — they use the stroller to visit the park, the school and the pizza place.
One day, when Luna is a little bigger, they run into a family with their baby. Luna realizes that she’s too big for the little red stroller, but their baby is the perfect size — she offers them the stroller, and they take it.
The story follows the little red stroller as it passes from family to family, until eventually the circle of kindness reaches Luna once again, this time with a little baby of her own.
The families represented in Wu’s colorful illustrations reflect the diversity of our world, and ensures that every child reading it will see themselves reflected back in this sweet story about passing kindness on to others.
“We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga” (Charlesbridge, 2018) by Traci Sorell and Frané Lessac
Otsaliheliga (“oh-jah-LEE-hay-lee-gah”) is a word used by the Cherokee Nation to express gratitude, and in this vibrant depiction of modern Native life, readers see many instances in which Cherokee people feel compelled to use the word.
We see them say “Otsaliheliga” throughout each season, during daily tasks and in various celebrations throughout the year. Lessac’s illustrations, inspired by his visits to the Cherokee Nation, provide a glimpse into the culture, traditions and natural life surrounding them. Sorell, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, provides a Cherokee glossary to help guide reading and discussing this story about relishing all of the beauty our natural world has to offer.
Share this book when you want to have a reflective conversation about what inspires your family to feel gratitude, or about maintaining thanks even when facing a challenge.
Pick up these titles from your local library, and have a conversation with your little ones about the importance of giving, showing gratitude and enjoying what we have. For even more books that encourage giving and gratitude, try “Extra Yarn,” by Mac Barnett; “Hooray for Hat!,” by Brian Won; and “Thank You, Bees,” by Tomi Yuly.