Two living presidents are avowed diet-
soda fanatics. Bill Clinton is so identified with the beverage that he reportedly placed a Diet Coke, along with other items, in a time capsule at his official presidential library. And reports say Donald Trump downs as many as 12 Diet Cokes a day.
Now, we don’t know what it would do for governing if chief executives put down the can of cola, but we do know what it would do for their health. New research confirms that even one artificially sweetened or sugary soft drink per day is too much because, in addition to contributing to weight gain (yes it does!), it can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. The study, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, reviewed 10 years’ worth of data on more than 100,000 adults. Those who drank artificially sweetened beverages regularly had a 20% higher incidence of cardiovascular disease.
One reason: The body reacts to artificial sweeteners in the same way it does to refined sugar, raising the risk of metabolic syndrome — a collection of disorders that includes abdominal obesity; elevated blood pressure, glucose and triglycerides; and low healthy HDL cholesterol — and increasing your risk for heart woes.
So, stick with water; if you miss the bubbles, go for seltzer. You can add a squeeze of citrus for extra zing or throw in a few muddled berries for flavor. After time, your taste buds will adjust. Dr. Mike, who kicked a serious diet cola habit, can testify to that.