If your birthday is today: Choose a path that offers satisfaction and joy. Adjust your lifestyle to fit your budget and use your attributes to serve you instead of those using you for their profit. Be mindful of others.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) You won't have a say if you don't participate. Share your thoughts and make a difference.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) The connections you make will be lasting and fruitful if you get involved in a cause that matters to you. An unexpected change is apparent.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't jump into something without doing your homework. Test the atmosphere before you engage in a conversation about sensitive issues. Have a backup plan in place.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be fooled by someone's rhetoric. Put your energy into something that makes you happy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) The information you gather will spark your imagination and encourage you to use your ideas to pursue something that excites you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Slow down. Bide your time, put your generosity on the back burner, and don't let your emotions interfere with practicality.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If something bothers you, speak out. Conversations will lead to resolutions that will put your mind at ease and improve a relationship.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Preparation is paramount if you want to bring about positive change. Let your intuition help you decipher what's best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) It's up to you to bring about change. Concentrate on what will make your life easier. Clear up clutter.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't lose sight of your goals. Refuse to let anyone cause emotional turmoil. Look inward and consider what you want. Don't put yourself in a vulnerable position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll receive an unexpected opportunity. Don't hem and haw when action is required. Size up whatever situation you encounter and do what's best for you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put your energy into self-improvement, health, fitness and meaningful relationships. Follow the path that puts a smile on your face and a skip in your step. Live in the moment.