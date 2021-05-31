In 1979, the NHL finally decided that all hockey players had to wear helmets. That came more than a decade after the death of the North Stars’ Bill Masterton from an on-ice head injury. It took that long for the warrior culture to admit the toll that head injuries and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) were taking on players.
Regrettably, it’s taking even longer for folks to realize traumatic brain injury can happen from eating a diet loaded with saturated fats, red meats, dairy and processed and sugary foods. The average American still downs four and a half servings of red meat weekly, around 37% of you eat fast food regularly, and you’re eating about 40 pounds of cheese a year.
Now, another new study shows that what you eat is a major weapon when it comes to protecting your brain from Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers used scans and tests of cerebrospinal fluid to determine that a Mediterranean diet reduces the accumulation of beta-amyloid proteins and tau proteins, which stick together inside brain neurons and appear to cause Alzheimer’s symptoms.
Folks who regularly ate a diet of fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, whole grain cereals and monounsaturated fats, like olive oil, along with moderate alcohol consumption, had fewer beta-amyloid and tau clumps and a larger hippocampus. It’s the brain’s memory control center, and it shrinks early and severely in Alzheimer’s. So ditch added sugars and poach that salmon, cook up whole-grain pasta and have a salad and roasted veggies. Your brain — and your waistline — will thank you.