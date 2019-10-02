Play: “Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses”
Performers: The Bell Tower Theater.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 11-27.
Site: The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $21. Early Bird Special performances on Oct. 11-12 are $10.50. Thursdays are Girls’ Night Out; all audience members receive a free glass of wine. To purchase tickets, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.
Synopsis
The comical farce by Michael Parker and Susan Parker is set at the Lovers’ Landing Beach Hotel, a cozy place that is “The Home of Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses.” Legend has it that no one can resist its romantic mystique. It’s put to the test when Beatrice Rutherford-Smythe and her daughter visit to plan the daughter’s wedding. Beatrice begins a campaign to talk her daughter not only out of the Lovers’ Landing but also the marriage.
Tidbits
- The cast features Mandy Diercks, Lorie Foley, Gerarda Lahey-Keppler, Scott Schneider, Matt Tompkins and Sue Flogel.
Quotable, from director
Sue Riedel
- “Bell Tower Theater has done two other comedies by Michael Parker and Susan Parker: ‘Sex Please We’re Sixty’ in 2016 and ‘Love, Lies, and the Doctor’s Dilemma’ in 2017.”
- “’Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses’ is a fun show to perform with clever lines, fast-paced action and physical comedy.”
- “Once again, Michael and Susan Parker’s wit and wonderful sense of humor comes into sharp focus in this play.”