For Carol Bell, of Galena, Ill., setting up her booth at an area vendor show is more than just a business venture. It’s a social experience.
For 15 years, she’s traveled around to shows in Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota to sell her handmade garments and has made plenty of friends and regular customers along the way.
She finds that customers young and old tend to flock to her booth to get a glimpse at her signature “sconchos,” a style of a poncho with the asymmetrical draping of a scarf. And she delights in getting to share her inspiration and process behind the pieces.
“I call my regulars my groupies,” Bell said with a laugh. “It’s so fun because every woman is different. You’ll have some that walk by and see one piece and say ‘That’s it, that’s the one I want.’ Then you’ll have other women who try on five or six pieces.”
Bell is one of many area vendors who have chosen to go without a brick-and-mortar location to sell their wares. She instead sells at short-term events and crafts fairs, advertising where she’ll be each week on her CarolBel Designs website.
Sometimes referred to as “pop up” businesses, studies show these mobile operations allow for increased flexibility and decreased upstart costs.
It’s a model that’s becoming increasingly popular nationwide as entrepreneurs and craftspeople look for effective, efficient ways to break into the business of selling artwork, clothing or myriad other items.
Local entrepreneurs say it can eliminate upfront costs associated with buying or leasing retail space, and those funds can then be put back into the business to support product development, supply acquisition or marketing.
It also gives businesses and artists the chance to build their customer base and test out new pieces or merchandise.
“Doing these events has definitely given me an idea of what sells and what doesn’t,” said Kaitlyn Engling, of Dubuque, owner of Ivy & Thread Boutique. “It gives me a sense of which items aren’t necessarily going to be a hit in this area, so it lets me know when I need to go a different direction.”
Engling opened Ivy & Thread during the pandemic as an online-only store selling women’s and children’s clothing. Once public events began to pick back up, she started coordinating pop-up events in the Dubuque area with other area vendors.
The first event she coordinated had around 15 pop-up vendors. The most recent Dubuque show in May had over 75.
“It’s a way for small businesses to get their names out there,” Engling said. “It’s definitely grown exponentially in the past two years, and it really brought in not only new businesses but a lot of new customers.”
And for pop up businesses, that kind of face-to-face interaction with customers is key.
In one study, researchers from Washington University in St. Louis compared pop up events to “transient billboards” that advertise the vendor’s presence and increase brand awareness.
Their research also showed that pop ups substantially increased customers’ subsequent expenditures at participating retailers’ online stores, which echoed findings of local business owners and small-scale vendors.
Emerald Yellow Robe Frommelt, of Dubuque, does most of her business on social media, selling handmade jewelry and other accessories under the account name Pink Moons Cree.
She also attends regional pop up events to sell her pieces, which are inspired by a mix of Native American and contemporary designs.
Mixing event and online sales can be particularly beneficial for craftspeople like Frommelt, who sell art or other items as a passion project or secondary source of income. It allows entry into the market on a smaller scale for those not looking to undertake a large business venture.
“Not everything has to be brick-and-mortar. It doesn’t have to be your 9-to-5,” said Frommelt, a full-time clinical nurse specialist with familial ties to the Chippewa Cree Nation. “Pop ups take the pressure off.”
Bell said she’s also benefited from this flexibility, as her sconchos have been a post-retirement effort that blossomed into a passion. She sets when and where she shows her pieces, allowing her to work around her own schedule instead of having set store hours.
For those interested, however, pop ups can be a first step on the path to opening a physical location. Several area businesses started as pop ups, including local stores such as Midwest Girl and the recently opened Chain Vintage.
Engling plans to open a physical location for Ivy & Thread later this year and is in the process of renovating a building off John F. Kennedy and Hillcrest roads. Excitement is growing for the new store, and she credits much of the opportunity to her time at local pop-up events.
“Those pop ups got my boutique’s name out there,” she said. “A lot of people stop by and we tell them we’re going to be opening a building, and each and every one of them is so excited. … So we’re super excited to actually open so people can check it out and see how far we’ve come.”