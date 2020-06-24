If your birthday is today: Stop wrestling with the past and start pursuing meaningful goals that will get you moving in a positive direction. Push to unleash your creative imagination and to turn your ideas into worthwhile projects. Believe in your ability to make a difference, and you will.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Embrace life, and don't be afraid to try something new. A different approach to an old idea will help you get things up and running. Use your charm.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Make a difference by offering to help those who cannot help themselves. Building a system that can improve community services or the way your family runs will pay off.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't take a risk when it comes to your health and your family's well-being. Greater involvement in finding solutions will lead to a safer future.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Your heart is in the right place. A kind gesture you make will speak volumes about the type of person you are. Follow your heart, make a difference and please everyone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Venture out and visit new places. It will clear your head and help you decide what you want to do next.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Check your family history, and you'll discover something that will give you clarity regarding your likes and dislikes. Love is on the rise, and romance will lead to a commitment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Say what's on your mind and find out who will pitch in and help you. Don't let a change at home cause problems for others. Work with everyone and keep the peace.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Partnerships will take an emotional turn. Prepare to do something to defuse an explosive situation. Discipline will be required when dealing with unruly or indulgent individuals.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Unique people and situations will attract you. Talks will spark your imagination and give you a springboard to launch some of your ideas.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You'll be itching to get out and mingle, but before you give in to temptation, consider the ramifications. Time alone with a loved one will turn out to be quite romantic.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Making a move for the wrong reasons won't help. Check your motives and consider if you are letting your emotions replace common sense. When in doubt, sit tight.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Make adjustments at home that will give you more leisure time to spend with loved ones. Refuse to let anyone talk you into taking on a responsibility that doesn't belong to you.
June 24