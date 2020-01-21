Opening Doors will welcome teams and individual players for a night of trivia at the Grand River Center, 500 Bell St. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with trivia rounds from 7 to 9.
The evening will have a big game theme. Dress in your favorite team gear. Prizes include a 50/50 cash raffle, mulligans and cash prizes for the top three teams.
The cost for a team of eight players is $96. Individuals are welcome to register for $12 and will be placed on a team. The evening will feature 10 rounds of trivia covering a variety of topics.
Food and a full bar will be available for purchase.
Proceeds will benefit Opening Doors, a local nonprofit organization that helps women and children who are experiencing homelessness. It offers programs that provide opportunities for women to claim their own power and become self-sufficient.
For more information or to register, visit www.openingdoorsdbq.org/events/trivia or call 563-582-7480. Same day registration also will be available at the door.