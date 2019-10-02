Event: Shullsburg Cheesefest
Times/date: 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
Site: Water Street, Shullsburg, Wis.
Cost: Free.
Tidbits
• The 22nd annual event hosted by the Shullsburg Community Development Corp. will begin with a firemen’s breakfast and include vendors, activities for kids and a cheese curd-eating contest, a cheese carver and games such as “Guess the Weight of the Cheese.”
• Other highlights will feature canvas painting, wine and beer tasting and shopping at downtown retailers.
• Live entertainment will include the Shullsburg Music Department, Tom Black and Diane Olson, Anna Stuckenburg and The Jimmy’s, a Madison, Wis.-based blues band.
• New this year will be an escape room for ages 10-18, pumpkin decorating, a “Spin the Cheese” wheel and a puppet show.
Schedule
7-10 a.m.: Firemen’s breakfast, Shullsburg Firehouse, 330 W. Water St.
9-11 a.m.: Cheese making live viewing, Shullsburg Creamery, 208 W. Water St.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.: Book sale, McCoy Public Library, 190 N. Judgement St.; glitter tattoos, Livin’ it Up! Nail Studio, 211 W. Water St.
9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Vendors, food, craft market and shopping, downtown Shullsburg.
9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.: Shullsburg Music Department, main stage.
10-10:30 a.m.: Activities for kids, main stage.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Pumpkin decorating, canvas painting and “Guess the Weight of the Cheese.”
10:30-11 a.m.: Milking contest.
11-11:30 a.m.: Roelli Cheese Curd Eating Contest, main stage.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Cheese tasting contest, historical strollers, cheese carver and “Spin the Cheese” wheel.
11:30-noon: Puppet show, main stage.
Noon-1 p.m.: Tom Black and Diane Olson, main stage.
Noon-3 p.m.: Wine and beer tasting; Anna Stuckenburg, Shullsburg Creamery and Visitor Center, 210 W. Water St. Patrons must be 21 or older to attend tasting.
Noon-4 p.m.: Cheese Train Express rides, Water and Church streets; cheese sampling; escape room, McCoy Public Library.
1-4 p.m.: The Jimmy’s, main stage; caricatures; balloon art; Badger Mine & Museum tours, 279 W. Estey St.
4 p.m.: Raffle ticket and fall display winners announced.