Dubuque-based country artist Elizabeth Mary will release her full-length debut album, “Meet Me in Madison,” with a free
release party and live performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
She will be joined by her Madison, Wis.-based band and will perform the album. Her album and merchandise also will be available for purchase.
Elizabeth Mary made her way onto the music scene in 2010 as the lead singer of regional cover band, Zero 2 Sixty. She left the band in early 2018 to focus on her solo career. Since then, she has played more than 200 shows and has opened for national acts such as The Bellamy Brothers, Collin Raye, Clint Black and Black Hawk.
Elizabeth Mary has received the attention of regional and national country radio stations, receiving airplay from her two singles from the album, “Breathe in Girl” and “Sweatpants and Wine.”
The album will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Amazon Music.
For more information, follow Elizabeth Mary on Facebook and Instagram by searching Elizabeth Mary Music or visit