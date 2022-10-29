A favorite Biblical imperative of mine, since childhood, has been, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find and knock and the door will be opened to you.” That sounds so simple.

It comes to mind every time I’m tempted to think, “I pray but nothing happens” or “Maybe God is just too busy to answer my prayers.”

Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.