A favorite Biblical imperative of mine, since childhood, has been, “Ask and you shall receive, seek and you shall find and knock and the door will be opened to you.” That sounds so simple.
It comes to mind every time I’m tempted to think, “I pray but nothing happens” or “Maybe God is just too busy to answer my prayers.”
Like the persistent widow we hear of in Luke’s Gospel who bugged the dishonest judge, we need to find our heart’s persistence. Another favorite word from God’s very own book is, “You are God’s masterpiece.” Hmmm. Most of us don’t feel that special to anyone, all of the time. But truth be told, we really are that special to God.
Each of us is formed according to God’s divine plan. How often do we check in with the divine architect to know whether we have stayed the course, kept the design?
I return to my favorite passage: Ask, seek and knock — with some diligence. We need to initiate those actions before the response comes, not once in our lifetime or just on an annual retreat, but in some manner every day, maybe as we drive away from home each morning.
Surely, we have our plan as we set out, our immediate destination, but might we say a quick prayer, “Lord, what is your plan for my today?” “What will you want me to see or understand as I mosey along today just running errands or meeting friends?”
God really is our life’s GPS. And lucky for us, God keeps rerouting us as we get off course. Our “asking” is just our simple question to God; our “seeking” is digging in a lot deeper (with our patience and “heads up” awareness and being open to all we discover); then “knocking” is calling up our courage to walk through the door that opens.
A recent video I watched asked the important question, “How do we hear God?” It suggested we have at least five ways. We hear God through Scripture’s Word. The singer Amy Grant voiced that passage: “Thy Word is a lamp onto my feet and a light onto my Path.”
Then, our heart hears through the nudge of the spirit within. That often comes in unexpected coincidence moments and we wonder, “was this something God hoped I would trip over?”
We can hear God’s presence through church and community as the wise live among us as we listen, observe, connect dots, and especially, notice invitations — doors to walk through.
We hear God’s voice in our feelings of peace, something just makes sense and feels very right for all involved.
And finally, we surprisingly hear God’s voice through our mistakes. God uses our stumbling missteps to return us to Him, to His recovery tent of mercy and forgiveness.
We are blessed to have a God so close to us as to touch and feel and hear His presence by simply asking, seeking and knocking. And as the door opens, we hear another great invite: “Come and see.”
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
