Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St., will host Taizé prayer from 7 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, beginning on Feb. 6. in the Shalom Spirituality Center’s chapel.
The monthly prayer sessions will continue through June 4. Each hour will include repetitive refrains led by area musicians, a Scripture reading, intercession and shared silence.
There is no cost to attend. Free will donations are welcome. No registration is required.
For more information, visit www.shalomretreats.org.