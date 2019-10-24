SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Blood Drive, 3 p.m., Moose Lodge, 2635 Windsor Ave. Details: Cathy, catann52@aol.com or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Children’s Advisory Team, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Discuss what programs you’d like to have at your library. Light snacks will be provided. For grades 1-5.
Fall Family Fun Activity Night, 5 p.m., St. Columbkille Catholic Elementary School, 1198 Rush St. Dubuque-area preschool and pre-kindergarten children and their families are invited for free, hands-on literacy and science activities.
Friday
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St.. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Blu Flame, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
Johnnie Walker, 6 p.m., The Palace Saloon, 149 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 7 p.m., Dubuque Driving Range, 10740 U.S. 52 N.
HTM (Hoffmann, Troy, Marceau) 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Just the Tips, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.
JJ Schmitz, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. A half-hour of stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Writer’s Club, 5:45 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. New and experienced writers are invited for interactive writing exercises. Participants can share their work but won’t have to. Pencils, notepads and light snacks will be provided. For grades 2-5.
LEARNING
Today
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E, Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Compassionate Friends, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1B. A support group for parents who have lost children.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St.. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets uptown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St. 7:45 a.m. weigh-in, 9 a.m. meeting. Details: 563-588-1546.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Area Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road. Details: 563-590-0232.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St..
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. Court SE. Doors open at 6 and bingo begins at 7. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, parish hall.
Friday
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave. Visit graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost equipment will be used to experience ghost hunting.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, No. 10. A two-piece meal is $9 and a four-piece meal is $11. Includes baked potato, corn, salad bar, dinner roll and brownies. Proceeds benefit the local Make-A-Wish Foundation.