This year’s Julien Dubuque International Film Festival gala will return it an in-person format and with 1980s flair, according to a press release.
The annual fundraiser for the nonprofit film festival — now in its 11th year — is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The theme, “Back to the 80s,” will encourage attendees to compete in a 1980s costume contest, while bidding on silent and live auction items and getting a sneak peek of the 2022 festival’s selections.
“We like our gala to stand out, and this will be no exception,” said Susan Gorrell, the executive director of the film festival. “The 1980s was fun and funky, so expect a totally awesome party that will take you back in time.”
Tickets for the event, which will be hosted by Radio Dubuque personalities Lisa Bennett and Johnny Rhodes, are $100 per person or $900 per table of eight.
The special guest for the evening will be Kevin Pike, who created the DeLorean Time Machine from the 1985 film, “Back to the Future.”
Pike has been in the movie industry for nearly 50 years and served as the special effects supervisor for films such as “Jaws” and “Back to the Future.” He also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Special Visual Effects for “Earth 2.” Additionally, he directs and is a licensed talent agent with his Filmtrix Agency.
For $3,500, six attendees can join Pike at his VIP table and enjoy a limo ride to and from the Hotel Julien Dubuque, a private pre-cocktail event in the Al Capone Suite, a personalized autograph for each table guest and two bottles of wine. Individual tickets for the VIP table are $650 each, with limited availability.
Voted one of the top 50 film festivals worth the entry fee by MovieMaker Magazine, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is set for April 20-24 in downtown Dubuque.