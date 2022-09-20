If your birthday is today: Proceed carefully and set up alternative plans just in case you need to switch gears. Diversification will help you overcome setbacks and encourage you to take advantage of opportunities.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Believe in yourself, and everything else will fall into place. Look at the possibilities, use your imagination and find new ways to use your skills to further your plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't put emotional pressure on yourself or others, but prepare to pick up the slack to ensure you get the desired results.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Express your concerns and make suggestions. A passionate plea will affect how others treat you. Don't waste money on entertainment when investing in your home will lower your stress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Alter how you live and do things. Don't listen to someone trying to push you in a direction that suits them instead of you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Cutting back where you can and investing more time, effort and cash into something that interests you will improve your life.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't accommodate others when you need to follow your heart. Home improvements will enrich your life and your relationship with a loved one.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Anger won't solve anything or help you win favors or respect. Compromise, make positive suggestions and help others see what you want.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Socializing will pay off. Follow through with the promises you make. Your words count only if they turn into something tangible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stick to what you know. Consistency will be your ticket to success. Take care of responsibilities, and you'll avoid disappointment. Personal gain and self-improvement are favored.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Say what's on your mind, reveal how you feel, and discover where you stand and what you can expect from others. Listen attentively.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Use your insight to help you develop a plan. Play it safe and leave nothing to chance. Put your ideas in place and get things done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Keep your plans secret until you are ready. Approach someone who can offer a different perspective. Avoid all forms of risk.
