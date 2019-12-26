“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors,” 8 p.m. on NBC
Though she’s not actually a star of it, country-music icon Parton is a huge factor of this 2015 TV movie — in the form of her nine-year-old self, portrayed by Alyvia Alyn Lind. Fellow singing star Jennifer Nettles and Rick Schroder play the young, Smokey Mountains-raised Dolly’s parents, who were huge influences on her ... as was the very special coat that gives the movie and Parton’s same-named song their title. Gerald McRaney also stars as her grandfather.
“The Carbonaro Effect,” 9 p.m. on TRUTV
A new episode called “Vanishing Daycare” finds mischievous magician Michael Carbonaro at a thrift store, where he transforms a t-shirt into a garment that’s suitable for all four seasons. Later, at a daycare facility, his assistant thinks she is losing more than her mind. In a museum, Michael’s helper runs scared when a sculpture starts to slither away. Another new episode immediately follows.