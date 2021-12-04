PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- At the Broske Center on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, more than 130 people gathered for a turkey and ham supper, an annual event for Mount Zion United Church of Christ.
Normally, the meal is served in the basement of the church, located in nearby Cornelia, but this "special edition" gathering had significant meaning. The tiny church is marking 150 years of service to the community.
"We've been doing a supper every year for as long as anybody can remember," said Pastor Zayna Hart Thomley, who serves both Mount Zion and First Congregational United Church of Christ in Platteville.
As members and friends of the church streamed into the center for the meal being catered by Louisburg Junction of Cuba City, Wilma Stanton sat behind a table selling tickets for a quilt raffle.
At 97, Stanton is Mount Zion's oldest member. She joined the church after marrying her late husband, Wilbur, whose family were long-time members. She has belonged to the church for 78 years.
"I got married when I was 18 and have been a member ever since," she said. "We raised our five girls in the church."
As she spoke, a few of her 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren came by, saying hello and giving her a hug. Stanton also has four great-great-grandchildren.
As she scrolled through her smartphone, Stanton mentioned the family group text chat that she and many of her grandchildren belong to.
"A lot of them are on there," she said. "I have to say good morning every day, and they all say good morning right back."
At the next table, Virginia Andrew had nine scrapbooks displayed, filled with photos, programs from Christmas pageants, celebrations and picnics and news of pastors coming and going.
"Everybody throws everything away, but not me. I keep everything," she said.
Andrew, who has been a member of the church for 50 years, has taught Sunday school and served on the church council during her time there.
"We had just moved here and one of the neighbors came down and invited us to the church," she said. "We've been here ever since. All of our kids were baptized and confirmed there."
Founded in 1871, Mount Zion started hosting services in a log school in Cornelia on a farm owned by William Wilson. Wilson and Henry Van Atta donated land for the church building, which was dedicated in May of 1872.
The church began sharing a pastor with other area congregations in 1914, a system known as "yoking."
"I think it's one of the reasons that Cornelia has survived so long," Hart Thomley said.
The church, which has a member roll of 60, usually has attendance of about six members at Sunday services.
"It's hard for the small churches. Now the issue is a lack of pastors and priests," Pastor Mary Ann Floerke, of Bloomington United Methodist Church, said.
Floerke was enjoying the meal with Arlene Walter, Shirley Schiffman and Marilyn Grandeffo, who had all come from Davies Memorial Church in Potosi.
Davies previously had been in a co-op with Mount Zion, but the congregation was able to call their pastor a year and a half ago.
Associate conference minister Ted Drewson, of the United Church of Christ's Wisconsin Conference, offered a blessing for the meal and a tribute to those who had come before.
"Just think about all the people who are here, but we just can't see them," he said. "All of those who came before us and on whose shoulders we stand."
Hart Thomley, who has served Mount Zion since 2013, talked about a ritual she did every morning when she first came to the church.
"I would come out around eight in the morning and walk through the cemetery, thinking about the scared ground and what a touchstone we are for the community," she said.
Many hands went up when she asked who had attended previous suppers, volunteered, attended worship, gotten married, went to a wedding or attended a funeral at the church.
"It's the place that so many of us come back to, and that ground will always be sacred for that reason," she said.
Hart Thomley said the futures of many small churches are in jeopardy, particularly in light of the pandemic.
"We're a very small congregation," she said. "We have a few faithful who show up every Sunday morning. We don't know what's going to happen, but at the very least, we wanted one last beautiful meal."