If your birthday is today: Discipline will help you get things done, but don't let it stifle your creativity. Sharing information with people close to you is necessary. Being willing to stay current is vital to your success.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stop waiting for the perfect moment. Start heading in a direction that suits you. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Poor judgment will cost you. Don't get involved with someone for the wrong reason. Focus on self-improvement. You can help others, but not at the expense of your own progress.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Conversations will lead to results and positive change. Look for a unique way to present your case, and interest in your plan will mount.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Pay attention to your health. Overindulgence will cause unexpected problems. Be honest and honor any promises you make.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are in a better position than you realize. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Finish what you start.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Poor behavior will make you vulnerable. Protect yourself from those luring you into something you shouldn't pursue. Make romance a priority.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Stick to what's realistic. Surround yourself with people who aren't afraid to tell you the truth. Make decisions based on facts.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Emotional matters will cost you if you lack realism. Proceed alone to maintain control. Doing things your way will give you limitless energy and enthusiasm.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Gravitate toward people pursuing a mission similar to yours. Work alongside people who empower you to do your own thing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Go about your business. A personal challenge will help you reach your potential. Personal growth requires time.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Someone you meet will spark your imagination and encourage you to believe in yourself. A partnership will require work.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Contain your eagerness to jump in and take charge. You'll bite off more than you can chew if you are too ready to show off. Test the waters before you plunge into something time-consuming.