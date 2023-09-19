If your birthday is today: Discipline will help you get things done, but don't let it stifle your creativity. Sharing information with people close to you is necessary. Being willing to stay current is vital to your success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Stop waiting for the perfect moment. Start heading in a direction that suits you. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you.

Recommended for you

Tags