When Cab Calloway sings the refrain “hi-dee hi-dee hi-dee hi” in the classic jazz song “Minnie the Moocher” he’s not advocating that you take high doses of vitamin D supplements. But it turns out, that would be good advice — especially these days. A new study published in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research found a correlation between low blood levels of vitamin D and susceptibility to and death from COVID-19.
It’s been previously reported that low vitamin D levels are associated with the risk of contracting a respiratory infection, because D affects how your body’s white blood cells battle invading microbes. It also helps control the release of inflammation-triggering cytokines — an over-the-top cytokine storm is what tips some COVID-19 infections into the danger zone.
So, we recommend you take a 1,000 IU D3 supplement daily and make sure to eat foods that provide around another 1,000 IU a day. Some ideas:
• A 3.5-ounce serving of farmed Atlantic salmon delivers around 525 IU of vitamin D; wild-caught salmon amps that up to 988 IU per serving. Canned light tuna has around 270 IU in 3.5 ounces.
• Wild mushrooms such as morels and chanterelles are loaded with vitamin D. Some sources have 2,300 IU in 3.5 ounces. Farmed cremini mushrooms treated with ultraviolet light offer you a substantial part of your needed boost, too.
• One cup of unsweetened soy milk can deliver 107 to 117 IU. A cup of almond milk may contain around 100 IU.
• Fortified tofu and breakfast cereals also are good sources.