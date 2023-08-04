Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 11-12, Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 17-19, and Thursday-Friday, Aug. 24-25; 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 and 20, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27.
Site: Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road.
Cost: $11.50 for performances on Aug. 11 and 12, $23 for all other performance dates.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 563-588-3377 or online at belltowertheater.net. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Synopsis
Follow a cast of four empty-nesters who share their perspectives on life in their later years. The show takes a humorous look at the concerns of the older than 50 crowd.
This musical revue will entertain audiences with all the day-to-day issues that many can relate to: Visiting the doctor, babysitting the grandchildren and keeping up with new technology, to name a few.
Tidbits
The cast includes Cathy Goodman, Amanda Hauta, George Tuft and James Moris.
The production is directed by Bell Tower Theater Artistic Director Sue Riedel, with music direction and accompaniment by Terry Dillon.
Thursdays are Girls’ Night Out. Audience members get a complimentary glass of wine.
The playwright, Carole Caplan-Lommer, was a baby boomer who returned to school at 50 to study music.
Quotable, from director Sue Riedel
“‘The Kids Left. The Dog Died. Now What?’ is just plain fun.”
“The song ‘Who Says Progress is Good?’ sets the tone for a fun look at growing old. It is a clever perspective of the hazards of modern technology for those of us who struggle to program our VCR or understand all the complexities of our cellphones.”
“It’s a heartfelt look at everything like shopping, going to the doctor, cellphones, retirement, joining AARP, dating, marriage, divorce, plastic surgery, grown children and being a grandparent.”
“When you leave the theater, ask yourself, ‘Now what?’”