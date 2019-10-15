“Outdaughtered,” 7 p.m.
on TLC
Danielle and Adam embark on an exhausting transition period familiar to nearly any parent as they decide it’s time to stop giving the Busby quints afternoon naps, so they’ll begin to follow a more mature sleep pattern, in the new episode “Not So Quiet Riot.” That’s obviously fine in theory, but in the short term, the results of this new parenting strategy threaten to push Danielle to the edge as she deals with a house full of supremely cranky 4-year-olds.
“Bless This Mess,” 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Mike (Dax Shepard) decides to flex his dormant journalism muscles and revive The Bucksnort Bugle, the town’s newspaper, but he quickly stirs up some local tensions when he discovers several community secrets and rivalries in the new episode “Bang for Your Buck.”