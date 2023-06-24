Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
If your birthday is today: Observe what's happening around you. Focus more on your needs and less on accommodating others. Take better care of your emotional, physical and financial concerns.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pay attention to what's happening at home and focus on how you can make the most out of whatever situation you face. Do your best to avoid negativity.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) An aggressive approach will show others you can handle whatever comes your way. Celebrate your victory. Romance is favored.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Put more trust in yourself than in others. A steady pace, honesty and integrity will lead to good results. Pay attention to others’ needs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Embrace events and activities that provide an educational experience and lead to exciting connections. Updates to your qualifications are favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Don't leave decisions to anyone but yourself. Ignore anyone trying to push you in a direction that doesn't feel right.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't let anyone fill your head with misinformation. Do your due diligence and ask questions. Make peace and love priorities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A change someone suggests will tempt you. Before you begin, review the cost and time involved. Home improvements will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Put yourself first. Don't be afraid to go your own way. An intelligent explanation will alleviate discord that can ruin your and others' plans.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Make financially wise decisions. Don't jeopardize your home or personal life due to false information you receive.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) You don't have to go overboard to make a difference; when you do the right thing, doors will open and positive change will occur.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your heart and soul into exploring what interests you. Implement changes that make you happy. Be sympathetic, but don't pay for someone else's mistake.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Someone will offer false information. Conjecture will lead to trouble if you don't understand the dynamics. Don't act hastily; time is on your side.
June 24
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.