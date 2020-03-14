Stepping into our season of Lent is to our “heart cleaning” for faith what “spring cleaning” is to our homes.
Truly choosing any Lenten observance can bring untold blessings.
I always am happily surprised at the amazing crowds who hold Ash Wednesday sacred to their spiritual life.
It isn’t one of the commandments: “Keep holy the Sabbath.” Nor is it a holy day; it isn’t a required anything and yet droves of people respectfully carve out a moment to come for their ash marking that publicly declares they are Christians who choose Gospel living.
They proudly wear that faith symbol all day, back to their work places and everyone notices this silent yet public profession. Perhaps that kind of groundswell can, even one day a year, remind us that we must be a society that works together and in some way, prays together for the good of all.
Lenten living truly blesses us as we enter it. Many Christians take these 40 desert days to practice some asceticism, self-denial for some betterment, even an ideal hope our heart holds for good relational wellness.
We make an effort to shed some habits hinged far too long on our imagined happiness, yet never having gained any traction. Often, just recognizing that we’re looking for that nirvana in the wrong places can begin our personal conversions.
Lent becomes our much-needed ”heart cleaning” invitation. We resolve to sweep away those things that really don’t serve us very well.
True change takes daily commitment, discarding habits we’ve sometimes fallen into, and have been too busy or too lazy to address.
Lent is our personal, spiritual motivation moment to bring on our loving better; better parent, better youth, better co-worker, better spirit to the tables of our life.
Self-emptying our heart or character of some rigid or annoying habit makes room for God’s greater presence of healing love. Changing our heart’s compulsions requires that we detach, throw away and empty ourselves.
We let go of that stubbornness or being closed and make room for openness and good listening, sharing of ideas and hearing differently. We might even give up being right or being first. It is fasting from something for something.
Our “heart cleaning” refocuses our normal. We hear: “Return to me with all your heart!”
What readjusting of our priorities will assist us in putting God first? What personal discipline will better serve our family’s communion of heart? To whom can we be more available, telling them by our intentional time and behavior that they matter; we’re there for them, and we’ll give them undivided time?
In these political days, our civic society could possibly develop its heart cleaning. In so many ways we could be more gracious, more attentive, searching out common goals for the good of all.
All faiths and all people would treasure that blessing. Lent is a good time to begin.