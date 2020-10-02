With apologies for appropriating the words of Charles Dickens, it is likely that we will find our future selves describing 2020 as the best of times and the worst of times.
Theater companies have taken an economic hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those within the tri-states have been no exception. At the same time, they are experiencing a creative renaissance out of necessity.
“There’s no question that the pandemic has been a blow to the theater sector,” said Lenore Howard, co-founder and artistic director of Fly-By-Night Productions in Dubuque. “As creative folks, we’re all trying to meet the challenges and do what we always do — create our way through it.”
At Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll, Ill., artistic director Paul Stancato faced the problem of a hard-core membership that loves live performances.
“A lot of these small theaters have audiences that are really resistant to doing anything other than coming to the theater,” he said.
When the pandemic began sweeping through the area in the spring, the question that Stancato asked his staff likely echoed that of other theater groups: “Are we going to be the theater that’s on the sidelines (during this), or are we going to continue to produce entertainment?”
With a full slate of hybrid entertainment ranging from socially distanced live performances to livestreams and digital performances that include a tangible component, the answer among local companies has been clear: The show must go on.
In addition to live performances and simultaneous livestreams, Dubuque’s Grand Opera House has implemented “Grand on Demand,” an online section on the theater company’s website that allows patrons to access exclusive weekly events, livestreams and recorded performances.
“What’s great about hybrid performing is we’re able to translate what we’re doing into an entirely digital space,” said Michelle Blanchard, marketing director and box office manager. “If the worst happens and everything gets shut down again, we can still make it happen.”
At Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater, operations and marketing manager Miki Robinson said the company has pivoted to shows designed to be performed virtually.
“We’ve always had a commitment to do new works,” she said. “So, when plays started popping up that were written specifically for virtual performance, we jumped right on that.”
While theater staff are well-versed in live performance, there was a learning curve to getting off the ground virtually.
“It took everybody a little while to get up to speed,” Howard said. “We did have to invest in some technology because obviously, we’re going to have to embrace this virtual world. Even when we go live on-stage again, we’ll continue to use the tech. So, that’s the lemonade we’re creating out of these lemons.”
Robinson said the Bell Tower’s virtual performances are not live, but instead, are recorded live so the crew can take care of any technical difficulties that might occur.
“We don’t want to end up disappointing the audience,” she said. “So, we wanted to be sure any glitches were handled before viewing.”
Blanchard said the Grand is excited to give audiences choices when it comes to its upcoming performances.
“Patrons will have options,” she said. “And with ‘Grand on Demand,’ if they miss something, they can catch up.”
In Dubuque, theater companies have had the assistance of Jenni Petersen-Brant, the city’s arts and cultural affairs coordinator, to help navigate the technological and cultural changes. She knew the pandemic severely would impact local organizations.
“I knew this could jeopardize their ability to continue operations,” Petersen-Brant said. “I lost sleep in the first few weeks of the pandemic worrying about them and their staff. I knew I’d have to get creative to support them in ways that didn’t cost money because (the city’s) own budget was going to be seeing reductions.”
Part of that creative support came in the way of weekly Zoom meetings, where area arts organizations that had received city grant funding were invited to check in, brainstorm and exchange ideas.
Petersen-Brant said the meetings have proved popular and have grown to include non-city funded participants and volunteers from the arts community.
“Part of the resolve and resiliency the community sees from (these groups) right now is because everybody feels they are all in this together,” she said. “They are committed to supporting not only the community in its recovery, but also each other.”
Robinson said the Friday afternoon virtual gatherings have been invaluable in helping Bell Tower continue to operate.
“I have to give Jenni so much credit,” she said. “Her meetings have brought us all together in a way we’ve never been together before. Those meetings have been instrumental in helping everybody move forward.”
Stancato believes theaters will continue to broaden their audiences, particularly with plays and programs created for a virtual platform.
“We’re in a creative boom right now,” he said. “Although there’s nothing that will replace gathering in a theater and having a shared experience. That’s sacred. But we also have to realize that this is the world we live in now, and we need to find ways to stay connected to our audiences. Hybrid programming will become a part of that new normal.”