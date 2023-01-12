Leslie Shalabi might be best known as a force among the local food community for her role as co-founder and owner of Convivium Urban Farmstead in Dubuque.
But what might not be known is that she is no slouch behind a microphone.
“I always sang in high school, but I never did anything again until I was 38,” said Shalabi, now 50. “I just decided one day that I wanted to sing again.”
She took her first steps back to the performance world as one half of an acoustic duo, playing in coffee shops. Then, she joined a reggae soul band that performed for four years at nightlife hotspots and at festivals throughout Madison, Wis. When she returned to Dubuque, she formed the blues band Mama Tess & the Chain of Fools.
“We had a big horn section, so we played Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! and Music in the Gardens at the (Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens),” Shalabi said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic saw a break in the Chain of Fools, Shalabi had been pining for an opportunity to step to the mic again.
She’ll get the opportunity as one of seven vocalists for the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s Ultimate Rock Hits.
Performances will take place at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14, at the Mississippi Moon Bar in the Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
“I had attended this show lots of times and had been pining to be asked to do it,” Shalabi said. “It’s very exciting, and it, for sure, is the biggest thing I’ve ever done. We’re talking about musicians who are used to performing in bars and are very comfortable doing it by ear — not sticking to a chart, but instead, feeling their way through the music. They’re combining with musicians who stick to the notes. It has been very interesting watching these two worlds come together.”
Now in its 10th year, the show sees the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra team up with a curated roster of local rock musicians to present an eclectic playlist that, in year’s past, has tapped into pop, rock, rhythm and blues, funk, metal and more.
Dubuque Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator said this year will be no exception in offering another unique set that spans decades of the popular music canon.
“Every year, we have such a diverse and unusual program that’s always a lot of work to put together, but it also is very exciting to put together,” he said. “This year, we have a lot of new faces in the group, and we’re also performing a lot of artists we haven’t highlighted before, such as the Cranberries, the Bangles, Roxette, Slipknot, One Republic, Hall & Oates, Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin and Chicago, which will showcase the DSO brass section on ‘25 or 6 to 4.’
“We also will continue to highlight members of the orchestra, who are just as capable of playing Beethoven as they are Megadeth’s ‘Symphony of Destruction’ or the White Stripes.”
The aim of the show ultimately is to offer patrons who might not take in a traditional classical music concert a gateway into experiencing their local symphony — something Intriligator believes the ensemble has been successful in achieving.
“People who come to this might not always come to a classics concert or a holiday concert,” he said. “Whether or not they do, it gives everyone in the community who is truly moved by music an opportunity to see the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra in another artistic presentation.”
Shalabi — who will deliver a rendition of Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” as well as an anthem from her Mama Tess days in Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools” — is one of the new faces to join the rock outfit.
Other members will include vocalist Joie Booth, of Joie Wails; vocalist Joe Blanchard, of Full Boar; vocalist Patty Poggemiller; vocalist Tony Schmitt, of Tete De Mort; vocalist Katie Koeperich, of Boogie Monster; vocalist D.J. Ludowiotz, of Electric Shock; guitarist Tony Oswald, of Full Boar; guitarist Kevin Charles, of the Adam Bartels Band; guitarist Gene Rokusek, of Johnny Trash; bassist Jeff Weydert, of Boogie Monster; bassist Mark Whitaker, of Menace; keyboardist Leo Roldan; and drummer Shannon Woulfe.
Woulfe also is new to the rock group element, as well as to Dubuque’s music scene.
He played in various cover bands in Peoria, Ill., throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, but took a hiatus from music in 2004 to focus on raising his family and building his engineering career. The latter led him to Dubuque in 2009.
Now an empty nester, Woulfe recently stepped back into music and came to the attention of Booth, who has acted as the liaison between rock band members and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra since the inception of Ultimate Rock Hits.
“It has been really fun getting to connect with other musicians in the area and having them get to know me,” Woulfe said. “It’s like playing with the cream of the crop in local music.”
Booth said audiences will get many tunes they’ve been asking for in the 10 years Ultimate Rock Hits has taken place.
“Ten of these have gone by in the blink of an eye,” she said. “When we first started this, I didn’t look to the future of it because I was having so much fun in the moment. But we just kept it going and continued adding people. With the fresh faces this year comes fresh excitement. I think it’s infectious and has given those of us who have done this year after year a new energy for it.
“I really can’t wait for people to see Leslie take the stage. She’s just takes over and is in it to win it. She’s a great performer and is in such a good place with her music. The costumes also are great. We just keep getting bigger and better every year.”
