Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month is celebrated every May to recognize the contributions to American society made by Asian Americans and Pacific Islander-Americans.
It is the perfect time to add more diverse voices to your bookshelf so you can celebrate these individuals all year long. No matter your age, there are plenty of stunning books by Asian American and Pacific Islander American voices to try out.
For teens and adults, pick up “A Girl Like That” (Farrar Straus Giroux Books, 2018), by Tanaz Bhathena. This book tells the dark, one-of-a-kind story of Zarin Wadia, a smart and rebellious girl who nobody bothers trying to understand.
When Zarin’s parents both die, she moves from Mumbai to Saudi Arabia to live with her abusive aunt and uncle. Bogged down by constant violence and patriarchal expectations, Zarin expresses her frustration through risky behavior, like smoking and fraternizing with boys, seeming to revel in the lies and rumors people tell about her.
Despite her terrible reputation, Zarin has the heart of Porus, the only person to see anything good in Zarin. The story begins after Zarin and Porus are found dead together in a car crash. As more questions arise about what happened, will people be able to see Zarin for who she really is? Or, will a world ruled by diminutive gender roles only see “a girl like that”?
For those in elementary or middle school, try out the much lighter “Stand Up, Yumi Chung!” (Kokila, 2020), by Jessica Kim. In this story we meet 11-year-old Yumi Chung, a girl whose summer is spent working at her parents’ Korean barbecue restaurant, going to Korean summer school so she can ace the high school entrance test and dreaming of becoming a wildly successful stand-up comedian.
Yumi’s path to achieving her dream has more than one roadblock, but the biggest is probably the fact that she suffers from what she calls #shygirlproblems. When you have #shygirlproblems, everything seems terrifying — especially anything that puts you in the spotlight.
So when Yumi stumbles into the opportunity to attend a stand-up comedy summer camp, will she be able to find the courage to stand up on stage? Or, will she have to find a new dream after all? Grab this book when you need a good laugh or some inspiration to take the chance to follow your dreams.
For younger readers, try “A Different Pond” (Picture Window Books, 2017), a picture book by Bao Phi and illustrated by Thi Bui. In this soft, atmospheric story, a father and son wake up early to go fishing for food for their family.
During the outing, the father mentions that he used to fish at a similar pond when he was a child in Vietnam. It also becomes clear that, though the family has immigrated to the United States, they are not living a life of ease — they fish so early because they must get back in time for the father to go work at his second job.
Despite their hardship, Bui’s story depicts a warm, hopeful and loving family. Bui’s lush illustrations bring the simple semi-autobiographical story to life, and the poetic language makes the book feel like a tangible experience. This book is perfect for ruminating on your own or sharing and discussing with others.
Whatever reading experience you are after, take some time to incorporate Asian and Pacific Islander voices into your book world. Though this is just a small sampling of Asian/Pacific American stories, you will find much to enrich your reading experiences. You can find these books and more from your local library or bookstore.