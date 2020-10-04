Among the many, many time-wasters on social media, there was one I stumbled upon back in July — after four months of being stuck at home — that presented a new mental challenge.
“Can you describe your favorite movie in the most boring way possible?”
I shared mine (“Dude plays music in a band in Minnesota”), then posed the question to my online friends.
Quite a few were too good not to share. See if you can guess the movies. I invite readers to share theirs.
PS: Thank you, Facebook, for writing my column for me this month.
- “Guy from Boston is good at math.”
- “Kid loves movies and sneaks into movie house every week. As an adult, he is loveless and now makes movies. His life is pretty screwed up.”
- “Loudmouth saves Grandma’s house by playing golf.”
- “Bored rich girl hooks up with a poor guy on a really, really bad cruise.”
- “A look into the work and lives of caddies at a private golf course.”
- “Woman sleeps for a really long time.”
- “Boy doesn’t attend his family vacation. Learns to go shopping and do laundry.”
- “A Puerto Rican girl and a White American boy fall in love. Conflict and lots of dancing.”
- “Man with physical disability reads information off of a bulletin board. Turns out, he could walk just fine.”
- “Girl learns to partner dance over the summer.”
- “Three men in a boat go fishing. They just need a bigger boat.”
- “Couple has a baby boy for a while, but then they return him.”
- “Sad farmer plays baseball with his dad, and then cheers up a bit.”
- “High school punk hooks up with a sketchy scientist dude, travels through time, kisses mom. It gets weird.”
- “Impoverished banker wishes he’d never been born, then changes his mind; everyone sings carols.”
- “Two sisters kill a bad boyfriend and drink tequila at midnight, with their aunts. Also, there are some rose bushes.”
- “A lady runs a fashion mag and is mean.”
- “An old man suffers a negative reaction from prolonged use of wearing jewelry, so he has his nephew return the jewelry to the manufacturer.”
- “Two sisters play baseball until one quits.”
- “So, this ugly dude pops out of this kid’s mom’s shed and he (the ugly dude) is obsessed with Reese’s Pieces. Turns out, the ugly dude is from outer space. The normal dude has, like, no friends, but his brother rounds up a posse of prepubescent dudes, and they help the ugly dude back into outer space.”
- “Little girl gets caught in a storm, drops a house on an old bag killing her. The old bag’s sister chases girl for shoes, along with her three friends, until some water kills her, too.”
- “Woman purposely misses a train in Paris. Years later she doesn’t miss a plane in Morocco.”
- “Wind gusts, couple reunites.”
- “Lazy grandpa likes candy, leaves bed, wanders about with grandson in a factory.”
- “Two guys buy suits, then feign interest in horse racing to get back at another guy who was mean to their mutual friend.”
- “Psychologist and FBI trainee talk about work. Eventually, he invites her to have dinner with him.”
- “Archaeologist finds something cool, but then gets it taken away from him.”
- “A guy catfishes a woman online. They like books.”
- “Old man goes fishing with some co-workers.”
Send me your guesses, and look for the answers in my next column.