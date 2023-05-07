If I had to pick one word to encapsulate the year so far for me, it would be “change.”
It’s a concept that has mesmerized the great poets and philosophers for centuries.
Greek philosopher Heraclitus said it best when he spouted, “The only constant in life is change.”
Plato provided an exceptional visual, adding, “ ... all things pass and nothing stays, and comparing existing things to the flow of a river, you could not step twice into the same river.”
Benjamin Franklin further stated, “When you are finished changing, you are finished.”
More recently, David Bowie famously sang about “ch, ch, ch, ch, changes,” while George Harrison reminded us, too, that “All Things Must Pass.”
For me, recent changes have equated to the loss of my mother to cancer and the selling of my childhood home — a monumental shift I don’t believe can be fully comprehended until you find yourself in that season of your life.
Then, there was the move of my younger brother to Iowa City. And in late April, my step-father — who had been apart from my mother for some time — lost his own battle with cancer.
With my father and both sets of grandparents also having passed years before, it has marked the first time in my 42 years that I have not had immediate family near. And while I’ve had the support of my husband and his immediate family — as well as abundant friendships, great colleagues and broad network of community connections — it’s strange how wide the turn of that corner can feel.
However, learning how to navigate in a new headspace often signals an openness to other changes.
After more than a dozen years living in our first home, my husband and I have decided we’re ready to set out on the hunt for our second.
The hot housing market aside, it has not been the easiest decision.
It was only a few months ago that I wrote an ode to living at our current location on Dubuque’s South Grandview Avenue. This time of year, with the buds from its flowering trees ready to burst open, makes it especially difficult to contemplate a change of address.
There’s also the many hours of blood, sweat and tears we’ve poured into changing our place throughout the years to make it truly feel like home, from spending an eternity removing old wallpaper to swapping out carpeting for dark wood-plank flooring and adding custom French doors that lead to our quaint four seasons room that looks on to our street.
My husband was in a wrist cast for a month after installing new lighting in our kitchen. We still have the bent drill bit that was the culprit.
I ended up in the emergency room for a tetanus shot after taking a nail through the foot when repairing our back deck.
However, the desire for fresh surroundings and more room to grow has us eager about the possibility of putting down roots (and perhaps incurring fewer injuries) in a new location — provided we can find one before ours gets scooped up.
Upon making it “Facebook official” that we were in the market for a new home, I received seven inquiries from local Realtors. More than a dozen home hunters also reached out within the span of an afternoon. And that’s before even listing.
Change apparently is in the air for a great many. And this latest one might be coming sooner than we anticipate, despite our best efforts to plan and control the circumstances.
But isn’t that just like life? And isn’t that what change is all about?
Cue Bowie: “Turn and face the strange.”
