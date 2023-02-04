We live in the Goldilocks zone. Our planet is situated just where it needs to be. If we were much further from the sun, we would be too cold. If we were much closer, we would be too hot. For life as we know it, water has to be liquid; that gives a range of only 180 degrees Fahrenheit.
The building blocks of life in the way of chemicals, the raw materials of life, have to be present in sufficient quantities. The atmosphere must shield life from deadly radiation. The orbit cannot be too eccentric, so that the circumstances for life have some sort of consistency.
Granted that scientists have found microbes in all sorts of extreme areas, but they are microbes, not humans, and they still live on this Goldilocks planet. Those inclined to think this circumstance is not just a one-in-a-trillion freak of nature are inclined to believe in providence of some sort.
The incidences of providence, of divine good luck, are legion. Here is an example.
The establishment of Christianity took place at a very fortuitous time and place, in the center of the known Western world during the Pax Romana, the peace of Rome. A few hundred years either way from this and those apostles going out in the first century would have faced a much more dangerous and difficult journey.
The Roman Empire, for all its brutality, had built and was building roads that still exist. Those roads were, relatively speaking, safe for travelers. It is generally accepted that the 11 apostles covered areas from Spain to Armenia to the Indian subcontinent. Much of that was due to Rome.
Ships sailed on schedules from harbor to harbor, harbors that had been improved with breakwaters, piers and lighthouses. While sailing was still a dangerous endeavor, it was not as dangerous as it had been earlier, or as it would be later when pirates roamed the western Mediterranean.
Roman citizenship, which was being handed out to many people in the first century, not just to those in Rome or modern Italy, conferred a number of important privileges, among them something resembling a justice system. The apostle Paul made clever use of this when he appealed to Caesar, a venue that would not have been open to a non-citizen.
Rome was unified by a language, Greek, in which the canon of the New Testament was written. While Latin would supplant Greek in the West soon, the Byzantine Empire would use it until its fall 1,400 years later. The Scriptures went out in a common language to all the empire.
It cannot be proven that Earth was placed where it is so as to be hospitable to higher life forms. It cannot be proven that Christianity began at the most auspicious time for its rapid spread, throughout the empire and all class levels of that empire.
But as a matter of faith, it looks like a pretty good bet.
Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.
