We live in the Goldilocks zone. Our planet is situated just where it needs to be. If we were much further from the sun, we would be too cold. If we were much closer, we would be too hot. For life as we know it, water has to be liquid; that gives a range of only 180 degrees Fahrenheit.

The building blocks of life in the way of chemicals, the raw materials of life, have to be present in sufficient quantities. The atmosphere must shield life from deadly radiation. The orbit cannot be too eccentric, so that the circumstances for life have some sort of consistency.

Speed is a deacon serving the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, assigned to St. George in Rock Island, Ill. He is a graduate of Blackburn College and the University of Balamand.

