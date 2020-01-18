Jerde: New kitten leaves Mark on owners

I’d introduce you to Mark, but he’s probably hiding under a recliner.
He’s a 9½-month-old adolescent kitten. I met him the day before Thanksgiving, three days after my sweet cat, Theodore Francis, passed unexpectedly into the arms of his namesake, St. Francis of Assisi.
There’s a pet store just north of Madison that features a special room (with leather-upholstered furniture) where people can spend time in the company of rescued cats and kittens. It’s good for the felines because they get accustomed to humans before they’re adopted.
And it’s good for the humans, especially a human like me, grieving the loss of a dear friend of another species.
The second I walked in the door, this orange and white kitten climbed up my leg into my arms.
I took one look at the orange “beauty spot” on his cheek, and declared, “Your name is Mark.”
Some of my friends assumed the name came from the shortest of the four canonical Gospels — especially since I gave Mark’s litter mate, with similar coloring and a heart-shaped cheek marking, the name Luke.
Well … even though Mark is Mark because he’s marked, the Gospel constitutes one of the multiple dimensions of this precious kitty’s name.
As with most cats, including this one who has lived with us for five days, the Gospel According to Mark is mysterious, and it takes a little time and thought to figure it out.
Take, for instance, the Gospel’s original ending — an empty tomb, an angel’s proclamation that Jesus had risen from the dead, but no sign of Jesus: “So they (the disciples) went out and fled from the tomb, for terror and amazement had seized them.”
How’s that for a cliffhanger ending?
But there’s a third dimension to Mark’s name. On the surface, it might seem to some to be the antithesis of faith.
It’s science.
My cat’s full name is Mark Watney Jerde. His namesake is a fictional astronaut who, in the book and movie “The Martian,” finds himself stranded alone on Mars.
Jay and I watched “The Martian” in our Phoenix hotel room in late 2016. I was newly lame, bewildered and frightened.
Like Mark Watney, Jay and I had a problem. Like Mark Watney, we turned to science, mathematics and medicine.
That did not, in any way, exclude reliance on the Divine. Ask the Phoenix cab driver who laid hands on my achy-breaky knee and implored God to rebuke my mobility-impairing agony in the name of Christ Jesus.
That prayer was answered with God’s peace, and with physical therapy, an understanding employer and the latest in surgical joint-replacement technology.
So Mark Watney Jerde’s name honors not only a risen Savior and the mysterious meaning of the resurrection, but also the God-given minds of people who think, study and practice to find real solutions to real problems.
Not either-or. Both-and.
Meanwhile, little Mark — with his kittenish “mew” and his purr that rumbles throughout our house — is filling me with delight (and occasional apprehension) as he circulates from room to room, tries out his innumerable toys and leaps onto shelves and counters.
When he rests from his explorations, in my lap or Jay’s, there is peace, love and trust for us all.
Welcome home, Mark