If your birthday is today: Be true to yourself and make happiness and peace of mind your priorities. You'll feel good about yourself if you keep things simple. Don't be too hard on yourself; go with the flow.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Set a goal and follow through. Invite change and opportunity. Follow your dreams and mingle with exuberant, passionate people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Put your energy where it counts, and refuse to let anyone talk you into excessive spending. Improve what you have to offer. Stay current.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your concern and emotional investment will get things running smoothly. Your effort will change how others think and react, pushing you to continue your mission.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 22) Ask reliable people to assist you, and discard anyone who uses chaos as a calling card. Aim to stabilize whatever situation you face.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A steady pace is your best option. Don't share personal or financial information. Make a stabilizing domestic change.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Get the facts before you react. An emotional situation will explode if you are quick to judge. You will gain insight by being kind.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't limit your impact because you are afraid to say what's on your mind. A direct approach will bring about positive change.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Gravitate toward someone you feel akin to. Nurture partnerships, adjust what's necessary to enforce closer ties and focus on unity.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't stop when you should keep working. Giving in to temptation will lead to regret. Refuse to let an emotional matter cost you. Stay focused on what matters most to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Trust your instincts over what someone tries to lead you to believe. Focus on home, family and what makes you happy and healthy.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Simplify your life. Refuse to let money, joint ventures and unwise decisions leave you struggling. Embrace positive alternatives.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Set boundaries and a budget before you invest time or money. Figure out what you want and expect from others before you agree to anyone's demands. Protect your position.