Each of us experiences loss and grief in our personal lives. We deal with illness, injuries, death and other challenges in our families and circle of friends. These are occasions for seeking the support of others, including from faith communities. Trauma involves an emotional response to terrible events with both short-term and long-term effects.
The times in which we live have thrust upon us what might be called collective trauma. This has been deeply felt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and now through the images of war from Ukraine. How do we deal with these experiences of collective trauma?
First, we need to recognize the stress we have endured and continue to face. The trauma is acute for those affected directly by the ravages of war through flight as refugees, injury and death. For those whose suffering is immediate, we are called to be generous in providing relief.
The trauma of these times affects all of us on multiple levels. Physical symptoms can affect our bodies with weariness and our brains through states of alarm.
Emotionally, we might become numb and unmotivated. Socially, our ability to relate well with others might be disturbed. We might react overanxiously to some things and be indifferent about others. Spiritually, we might find ourselves drained of hope.
There is no miracle cure for dealing with things beyond our control, like pandemic or war. However, there are practices that can help to preserve our wellness in the midst of things we cannot change.
One core practice involves centering ourselves in the presence of the One who holds us with unconditional love. Prayer and meditation are spiritual practices that can sustain us in times of collective trauma.
I find breathing prayer especially helpful. I focus on my breathing by paying attention to breathing in and breathing out. One can focus on a key word or phrase, like “peace,” when slowly inhaling, and “love,” when slowly and fully exhaling. We can do breathing prayer whenever and wherever we feel anxious.
Physical exercise through walking or other outdoor activities also can be a spiritual practice. Mindfulness in walking can clear the body and mind of stress and worry as we focus on the natural world.
Gathering with others in prayer circles, grief groups, book discussions or for Scripture study builds a community where we lend each another support. Joining in communal worship with a faith tradition is a tested spiritual practice to connect us with God and one another in the presence of the One who cares about us and abides with us in times of collective trauma.
Trauma-informed living recognizes and names the pressures we have been facing. It is intentional both about care for one’s personal well-being and about seeking support from others in the presence of a Higher Power who gives us resilience to live and serve wisely in such times.