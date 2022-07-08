Happy-go-lucky and always optimistic SpongeBob lives in the undersea city of Bikini Bottom with his quirky circle of friends and neighbors.
His pleasant existence is abruptly interrupted when Mount Humongous, a nearby volcano, gets ready to erupt, which will completely obliterate Bikini Bottom.
SpongeBob, trying to prove to himself and the world that he is more than a simple sponge, resolves to save the day when everyone else has given up hope.
With an eclectic array of songs written by Davie Bowie, Brian Eno, Plain White T’s, Panic! at the Disco, Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Legend, Lady A and more, this bold, original musical celebrates friendship, cooperation, optimism and the power of unity and inclusion.
Tidbits
Part of Bell Tower’s Free Summer Musical Program, the cast and crew include 85 youth ages 7 to 18.
Directed by Bell Tower artistic associate Sue Flogel, participants do everything from acting, singing, running lights and sound, making costumes, building sets and working the concession stand.
Premiering on Broadway in 2017, the musical was among a trending group of animated characters who found their way to the stage, including Charlie Brown, Annie, Spider-Man, Shrek, Winnie the Pooh, Nemo and others.
Bell Tower’s Free Summer Musical Program is in its 15th year of offering an immersive, tuition-free program that allows kids from second grade through high school the opportunity to experience all aspects of producing a full-scale musical.
