if you go

Event: "Beatles vs. Stones -- A Musical Showdown"

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25.

Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.

Cost: $35-$65, plus fees. Tickets are available at the Five Flags Center box office or at Ticketmaster.com.

Online: www.beatles-vs-stones.com

COVID-19 Protocols

Five Flags Center policies are based on ASM Global's VenueShield protocol.

Physical-distances seating: Seats in the will be spaced out. Guests will be seated in every other row of the theater.

Sanitizer stations: Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed throughout the venue.

Face masks or coverings: In accordance with local regulations, face masks or coverings will be required.

Social distancing in common areas: Floor markings and other signage will be used to encourage social distancing in concession lines and other high-traffic areas.

Increased cleaning: Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces every 30 minutes.