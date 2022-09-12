Seven brands, over 4,414,000 prescriptions annually in New York and California alone, tens of thousands of lives saved every year — that’s the basic information on statin use in the U.S. But, that may change. More people may reap the benefits in the coming years.
A new U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendation says a daily statin is a smart choice for folks ages 50 to 75 with at least one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, such as elevated lousy LDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking, and who have a 10% chance of developing CVD in the next 10 years. A statin may help them avoid a heart attack, stroke, atrial fibrillation and heart failure. The USPSTF also says that folks in that age group with a slightly lower risk over the next decade (from 7.3% to less than 10%) should selectively be offered statins. There is not enough info to make a recommendation for folks age 76 or older.
CVD is the cause of 25% of all deaths in America. To take a statin to protect your heart may be smart, but you also want to take responsibility for lifestyle choices that have contributed to your diagnosis — and take steps to reverse them. Whether you have Type 2 diabetes, obesity, are a smoker, sedentary, or a fast-food lover, you can make choices every day to improve your cardiovascular health and extend your life. For a road map to better heart health and to understand statins’ potential side effects, check out my new book, “The Great Age Reboot.”
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.