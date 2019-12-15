Piped into elevators, streaming from radio, wafting across produce aisles at the grocery and even headlining at the hipster java joint — you can’t escape them.
Just a little more than a week since St. Nick’s Day, you might already be tired of Christmas songs.
It’s understandable. There’s only so much fa la la-ing a person can stomach before plugging her ears and bleating, “Bah humbug!” Since early childhood, we have been inoculated with jingle bells and jolly elves regularly.
This year, it seems to have started earlier than ever. I even heard one station playing, “Better not pout, I’m telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town,” the day after Halloween.
Linda Blair, a noted British psychologist and author, believes chronic repetition of holiday lyrics might harm us. She claims that for many people, “Jingle Bells” over (and over) again can jingle people’s nerves. Instead of visions of sugarplums and fairies, yuletide tunes cause people to stress about what they have yet to do.
They end up checking their lists a gabillion times instead of only twice.
Those who work in retail have it even worse: “They’re simply spending all of their energy trying not to hear what they’re hearing,” Blair explains.
But then, there always are the rule-breakers. Imagine my surprise the first Christmas I dated my boyfriend back in college. Not a shy guy, he belted out with the radio, “Deck the halls with all that folly” and “Jolly old St. Nicholas, lend us all a beer.” He knew the tunes well enough, but his inner elf got the better of him. I married him anyway.
And he’s not the only one. Scores of misquoted seasonal lyrics occur both purposely and accidentally.
Here are a few of the best:
- “Bells on cocktails ring.”
- “On the first day of Christmas my tulip gave to me.”
- “Oh, come, froggy faithful, joyful and triumphant.”
- “A party in a pear tree.”
- “We Three Kings of Orient are trying to light a loaded cigar.”
- “Later on, we’ll perspire, as we drink by the fire.”
- “I’ll be cloned for Christmas.”
- “Let men their sins enjoy.”
- “Fleas Navidad.”
- “With a corncob pipe and a butt and nose.”
- “Oh, tiny bomb, oh, tiny bomb.”
- “He’s making a list of chicken and rice.”
- “Rudolph, the red nosed stranger.”
- “Grandma got run over by a reindeer walking from the outhouse Christmas Eve.”
- “Olive the other reindeer.”
- “And make the nations prudes.”
- “Joy to the world, the Lord has gum.”
- “Let there be peas on earth.”
- “Bring us some freakin’ pudding.”
- “Bell’s on Bob’s tail ring, making spareribs bright. Oh what fun it is to ride and sing a slaying song tonight!”
- “Hark, the hairy angels sing.”
- “Oh, ho, the missing toe, hung where you can see.”
“Deck the Halls” wins the award for the most wrongly quoted including, “Troll, the Asian yuletide carol,” “Don we now our day of peril,” “Darn we now our gray apparel” and “See the grazing mule before us.” There are some Christmas songs that are never misquoted, like “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
When you gather around the piano with family and friends this year, if you don’t know lyrics, request “The Little Drummer Boy.” You can’t go wrong. Of the 183 words, 105 of them are pa rum pum pum pum.