I will not be removing my shoes at the TSA checkpoint anytime soon, nor will I place my seat back and tray table in their upright and locked positions.
The moving walkway will have to keep on moving without me and, if by chance, someone discovers unattended baggage in the terminal area, rest assured it will not be mine.
These days, long-distance travel feels less the disjointed cocktail of anticipation and nerves to which I am accustomed and more like involuntary manslaughter.
Moored by the guilt of unknowingly spreading a lethal contagion, this week I canceled a trip to see my favorite aunt. Now, I’m doubting whether I will visit any family before 2021. The anxiety stoked by crossing state lines has drained away any satisfaction I could gain.
With no plans in my datebook, a friend suggested I turn inward for happiness.
Then I discovered Marie Kondo.
The deceptively cute Japanese organizing consultant might go by the call sign “joy.” That is, until she enters your home and gets down to business.
She rose to international prominence a few years ago with the publication of her book, “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” which outlines her KonMari method. People swear by the process, wherein she directs readers to pile their belongings into mounds under the premise that everything is to be discarded except items one loves.
Retain only belongings that “spark joy,” she tells clients, some of whom she featured on her Netflix series, “Tidying Up.” Find a home for each item, which honors the object and saves time retrieving it.
The television show is hardly about organizing “stuff.” Within 15 minutes participants invariably find themselves clutching their contorted faces, torn.
“I want things to be, like, more simple so I don’t have to be more stressed, but I don’t know how to fix it,” Rachel said, wiping away tears.
When chaos overwhelms her customers, Kondo delivers halcyon proverbs, seemingly offering the possibility of nirvana by way of ordering life’s messes. And whose homes could be more wrecked than Americans’?
The tidying process takes, on average, six months.
Well, I have too many things.
I travel not only to escape life’s drudgery, but also my apartment, which has accumulated the detritus of infancy through adulthood.
Inspecting my clothing — the first category Kondo requires participants to pare — I observed that I own dozens of items with caveats attached.
This is the T-shirt I will wear when my pecs grow wider than my waist. This is the jacket that will look good when aviator sunglasses make a comeback. This is the aquamarine sweater I can don when I finally purchase a matching button-down. Who knows whether these things will happen, but I would like to believe so.
Yet, purging has become strangely refreshing as Kondo said it would. She goes so far to compare the feeling to that experienced after meditating underneath a waterfall.
“As the cascade pummels your body, the sensation of pain soon disappears and numbness spreads. Then a sensation of heat warms you from the inside out.”
But Kondo is not done with me.
Naturally, the next step after decluttering the home, she said, is to turn to other areas of life, including your career, finances and, most importantly, relationships.
This was not the vacation I had in mind.