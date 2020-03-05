“Restaurant: Impossible,” 8 p.m. on Food
The new episode “Lost in the Bayou” finds chef Robert Irvine in Belle Chasse, La., where he meets Therese, the owner of Lil G’s Kajun Restaurant. Despite having no restaurant experience, Therese bought the business 12 years ago, and she’s managed somehow to stay afloat with the help of her daughter. Now, she’s out of options after consecutive years of losing more than $100,000. Her business’ name will be mud unless Robert can help turn things around.
“Better Things,” 9 p.m. on FX
Season 4 of Pamela Adlon’s critically acclaimed comedy series opens with two back-to-back episodes that find her character, Sam, in the throes of a midlife crisis that, among other things, manifests in her impetuous purchase of a luxury car that is both family-incompatible and environmentally a disaster.