The stimulating action and laughs of the “Bad Boys” series continue in “Bad Boys for Life.”
After a series of murders take place, Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett are thrust into a case that ties deeply into Mike’s past.
The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Paola Núñez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig. It’s directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
I meant to see this one in theaters, but recently got around to it. I was pleasantly surprised at the powerful character development and twisty story. There were a number of developments that threw me off guard.
The film delivers on the charismatic chemistry between Smith and Lawrence. Despite the 17-year gap since “Bad Boys 2,” I was deeply invested in their friendship.
The biggest surprise is its emotional impact. The story developments make each character’s journey richer and more fulfilling. The filmmakers thoughtfully add depth to these characters that wasn’t present in previous films. These aren’t the same characters from the those.
Smith and Lawrence hit a lot of the comedic beats, but they also crush the more intimate ones. The events bring formidable challenges to their characters, particularly Smith’s. The unbroken bond between these two is satisfying.
It’s not a “Bad Boys” film without ample amounts of action. The film doesn’t let down. Despite Michael Bay not being in the director’s chair (although he does appear in a cameo) Arbi and Fallah attempt to re-create his style.
This movie has all of the signature flourishes — warm color tones, low-angled rotating shots, beautiful sports cars and lots of explosions. The film has an exciting third act sequence that goes big and bold.
While the film is a surprisingly investing journey, there are a couple of issues. There’s a high-speed chase involving some motorcycles that looked noticeably unfinished. There’s some notable green-screen being used, and is only highlighted more during the slow-mo shots. Some fire effects in the final act look artificial.
Besides this, there are some jokes that don’t land. There’s less focus on sight gags in this movie, which is a step in the right direction.
The filmmakers leave the door open for a sequel. Considering how surprised I was with the story, I’d be interested in another round of high-octane action with Smith and Lawrence.
“Bad Boys for Life” earns its place in the series as a justified entry. The performances and story are definitely the highlights, but it’s also a delight for the senses.
I give the film 4 stars out of 5. “Bad Boys for Life” is rated R and runs for 2 hours and 4 minutes. The film is available for digital purchase.