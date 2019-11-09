News in your town

Pregler to present on George Wallace Jones

Zeckser: Finding the prophet within us

A Catholic future of married priests in the Amazon, women deacons in the US?

Chicago reverend to preach in Dubuque Nov. 17

UD to host film screening on Iowa's sex trafficking industry

Mound to host Memory Café on Nov. 21

Event preview: Comedian Louis C.K. to take Five Flags stage with 2 shows

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Four ways to spot fake celebrity endorsements

Book review: 'The Siberian Dilemma: An Arkay Renko Novel'

Event preview: Heritage Center to kick off Family Series with 'Jungle Book'

Museum to host Young at Art Nov. 12

TLP offering audition classes for Annie

Ask Amy: Young adult must keep debt, and dad, at bay

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 7

Dubuque-based country artist to host release party

Arts & Business Luncheon set for Nov. 19

Event preview: 'PAW Patrol Live!' set for 2 shows at Five Flags Center

Concert preview: Blues artist Michael Charles returning to Bellevue's Flatted Fifth

Retreat joins voices to create community

Improv Extravaganza planned at UD

Ohnward to host several holiday events

Almanac

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: Mood food is real -- here's how to have a truly happy meal

Ask Amy: Non-drinker brings out the 'sober curious'

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 6

DRS. OZ AND ROIZEN: New recommendations for tapering off opioids

Lollipops & Music brings concert series to Carnegie-Stout

People in the News: Shakira plans a Latin tribute at upcoming Super Bowl

Almanac

That's weird: Man who slept in dumpster is rescued from trash truck

Sheriff: Louisiana man rode electric cart from bar to bar

Annual Champagne & Chocolates set for Nov. 21

Dubuque chef to cook in NYC

Food: Quick dinner gives tostadas a flavorful twist

World-famous bakery shares secrets in new book

CORRECTED: Nouveau Wine Weekend set for Nov. 22-23 in Galena

Ask Amy: Grieving seems tougher with outside help

YOUR HOROSCOPE: November 5