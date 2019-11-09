SINSINAWA, Wis. — The Life and Times of George Wallace Jones will be offered from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
John Pregler, local historian and author, will present a talk on the life of Jones, with particular attention to his key role in the development of Sinsinawa Mound, Dubuque and the tri-state area.
Sinsinawa Mound was at one point the seat of power for the vast Wisconsin Territory, which spanned from the Canadian border and Lake Michigan west to the Pacific Ocean. The Wisconsin Territory was the largest geographic territory or state in the Union of States.
Its author and public servant, Gen. George Wallace Jones, was a national figure who originally came to the area in 1828 and staked claim to Sinsinawa Mound and the surrounding 1,000 acres.
No registration is required, and a freewill offering is appreciated. For more information, call 608-748-4411 or visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.