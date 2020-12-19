My friend Stephen died last week.
He had no use, none, for what he called “the organized church.” But he was a good man — not just good in the “outwardly-respectable-enough-to-get-by” sense, but with a profound passion for justice, honesty and care for people in need.
So, I have this vision of Stephen waking up on the Other Side, face to face with Jesus.
This is a vision. I’m not presenting it as Gospel truth; it might even be wishful thinking.
But when I think of Stephen, the Bible passage that comes to mind is I John 4:7: “Beloved, let us love one another. For love is of God, and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God.”
Everyone who loves? Really?
With that in mind, I envision Stephen’s dialogue with Jesus.
Stephen says, “What gives? I don’t believe in you. So, I guess there is a heaven and hell after all, and now you’re going to send me to hell for being an apostate.”
“No way,” replies Jesus. “Even though you don’t believe in me, I believe in you. Whether or not you call yourself my follower, that’s what you are. And you’re going to heaven, whether or not you expect to.”
Stephen channels Mike Wallace when he responds, “Now hold on. The Catholic Church excommunicated me long ago. That was fine with me, because I experienced religion as constant judgment, condemnation, empty rituals, fear-mongering, hypocrisy and silenced dissent.
“I guess I could have gone Protestant, but from what I saw, organized religions are all alike — so I chose not to be part of them. Isn’t that what Billy Graham said, that you have to make a decision for Christ?”
“Actually, it’s the other way around,” Jesus says gently. “You don’t choose me. I choose you. The principal heresy of the last few centuries is that the onus of the relationship between the Creator and humanity lies mostly, or entirely, with humanity. Here’s the truth, now that you’re ready to hear it: I love you dearly, and if I want you — well, I’m God, you’re not, and I have the last word.”
“For everybody?” says the still-skeptical Stephen. “Even blatantly malevolent and amoral people like . . .”
“Let me handle them. It’s no concern of yours how I deal with others. We’re talking about you now. Yes, you turned your back on Mother Church. Yes, you bashed organized religion. But from the way you lived your life, from the way you treated others and from the values you instilled in your children — values you showed, not just expounded — it’s clear you understand the nature of God. And God’s nature is love.”
“So,” says Stephen, “you hate the organized church, too?”
“Hate? Nah. Pity? Sometimes. Like all institutions, it’s made of people — people who need to question themselves, to be a little less sure they’re right all the time and to stop trying to deputize themselves to do my job of separating the sheep from the goats.”
“So am I a sheep or a goat?” Stephen bleats.
Jesus chuckles. “I don’t just love you, Stephen. I like you. I’ll enjoy you, and your sense of humor, for eternity. Now enter into the home of my Father.”