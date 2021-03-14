Hardcover Fiction
1. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro, Knopf
2. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
4. The Committed, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Grove Press
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
7. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
8. The Lost Apothecary, Sarah Penner, Park Row
9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
10. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
11. We Begin at the End, Chris Whitaker, Holt
12. Dark Sky, C.J. Box, Putnam
13. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
14. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
15. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
3. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage, Anne Lamott, Riverhead Books
4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
5. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
10. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
11. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
12. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
13. The Soul of a Woman, Isabel Allende, Ballantine
14. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper
15. Between Two Kingdoms, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. Later, Stephen King, Hard Case Crime
2. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
3. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
4. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
5. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
7. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
8. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
9. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
10. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
11. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
12. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
13. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
14. The House in the Cerulean Sea, TJ Klune, Tor
15. A Children’s Bible, Lydia Millet, Norton
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. Hidden Valley Road, Robert Kolker, Anchor
3. Hood Feminism, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
4. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
6. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
7. Nomadland, Jessica Bruder, Norton
8. Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning, Cathy Park Hong, One World
9. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
10. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
11. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
12. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
13. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
14. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
15. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder, Crown
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Name of the Wind, Patrick Rothfuss, DAW
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Becoming: Adapted for Young Readers, Michelle Obama, Delacorte Books for Young Readers
3. Wow in the World: The How and Wow of the Human Body, Mindy Thomas, Guy Raz, Jack Teagle (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
4. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
5. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
6. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
7. Allergic: A Graphic Novel, Megan Wagner Lloyd, Michelle Mee Nutter (Illus.), Graphix
8. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
9. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
10. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
11. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
12. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
13. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
14. Twins, Varian Johnson, Shannon Wright (Illus.), Graphix
15. Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, Kate DiCamillo, K.G. Campbell (Illus.), Candlewick
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
3. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
4. Yolk, Mary H.K. Choi, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
5. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
8. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
9. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
10. The Cousins, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
11. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers
12. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
15. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
Children’s Illustrated
1. Green Eggs and Ham, Dr. Seuss, Random House
2. The Cat in the Hat, Dr. Seuss, Random House
3. Oh, the Places You’ll Go!, Dr. Seuss, Random House
4. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
5. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
6. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons BYR
7. One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, Dr. Seuss, Random House
8. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
9. The Lorax, Dr. Seuss, Random House
10. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
11. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
12. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
13. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
14. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
15. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. I Survived, Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
6. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
9. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
10. The Last Hours, Cassandra Clare, Margaret K. McElderry Books