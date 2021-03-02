Dubuque’s Bell Tower Theater has launched a series of virtual theater classes for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade, according to a press release.
The program, supported in part by grants from Kiwanis Club of Dubuque and Black Hills Energy, will begin the week of March 22 and will be taught using online platforms that will be free to download.
Parents will be sent information on how to log on to classes and will receive a short list of household items kids will need.
For information or to sign up, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.
Offerings will include:
Sign Language Fun. 4 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 23, through April 20. For kindergarten through second grades. Participants will learn conversational signs, as well as signs for food and songs. Class will conclude with a recital that friends and families can view. Space is limited to 10. The cost is $50.
Magic for Beginners. 4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays, March 24, through April 21. For third through sixth grades. Professional and award-winning magician David Casas will lead the class, where students will learn basic magic tricks using everyday objects. Class will conclude with a virtual magic show that friends and families can attend. Space is limited to 12. The cost is $60.
Acting in a Virtual Play. 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, March 25, through April 22. For third through fifth grades. Participants will learn how to use their voices and facial expressions to create characters for the virtual stage. Class will conclude with a recital that friends and families can view. Space is limited to 10. The cost is $60.