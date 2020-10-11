HARDCOVER FICTION
1. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
2. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
3. Jack, Marilynne Robinson, FSG
4. All the Devils Are Here, Louise Penny, Minotaur
5. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik, Del Rey
6. The Evening and the Morning, Ken Follett, Viking
7. The Lying Life of Adults, Elena Ferrante, Europa Editions
8. Transcendent Kingdom, Yaa Gyasi, Knopf
9. The Book of Two Ways, Jodi Picoult, Ballantine
10. Battle Ground, Jim Butcher, Ace
11. The Return, Nicholas Sparks, Grand Central
12. Piranesi, Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing
13. Squeeze Me, Carl Hiaasen, Knopf
14. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
15. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
2. Rage, Bob Woodward, S&S
3. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh, Gallery Books
4. How to Be an Antiracist, Ibram X. Kendi, One World
5. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
6. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson, Crown
7. Disloyal, Michael Cohen, Skyhorse
8. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump, Ph.D., S&S
9. The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III, Peter Baker, Susan Glasser, Doubleday
10. Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age, John Lithgow, Chronicle Prism
11. Vesper Flights, Helen MacDonald, Grove Press
12. Notorious RBG, Irin Carmon, Shana Knizhnik, Dey Street
13. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen Books
14. Breath, James Nestor, Riverhead Books
15. Eat a Peach, David Chang, Gabe Ulla, Clarkson Potter
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Anchor
4. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
5. Homegoing, Yaa Gyasi, Vintage
6. This Tender Land, William Kent Krueger, Atria
7. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner, Picador
8. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood, Anchor
9. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
10. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
11. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
12. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern, Anchor
13. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
14. Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead, Olga Tokarczuk, Riverhead Books
15. Girl, Woman, Other, Bernardine Evaristo, Grove Press/Black Cat
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. My Own Words, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, S&S
2. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
3. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
4. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
5. So You Want to Talk About Race, Ijeoma Oluo, Seal Press
6. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
7. Intimations, Zadie Smith, Penguin
8. The Fire Next Time, James Baldwin, Vintage
9. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life, Jane Sherron de Hart, Vintage
10. My Grandmother's Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
11. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, One World
12. The New Jim Crow, Michelle Alexander, New Press
13. Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi, Bold Type Books
14. Just Mercy, Bryan Stevenson, One World
15. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
MASS MARKET
1. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
2. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
3. Dune Messiah, Frank Herbert, Ace
4. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelou, Ballantine
5. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
6. Lethal Agent, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills, Pocket
7. Animal Farm, George Orwell, Signet
8. The Shining, Stephen King, Anchor
9. The Diary of a Young Girl, Anne Frank, Bantam
10. The Guardians, John Grisham, Dell
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Rowley Jefferson's Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
2. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
3. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. The One and Only Ivan, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
6. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
7. Guts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. A Whale of the Wild, Rosanne Parry, Lindsay Moore (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
9. Witches of Brooklyn, Sophie Escabasse, Random House Graphic
10. Weird But True Halloween: 300 Spooky Facts to Scare You Silly, Julie Beer, Michelle Harris, National Geographic Kids
11. This Book Is Anti-Racist, Tiffany Jewell, Aurelia Durand (Illus.), Frances Lincoln Children's Books
12. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. The Witches: The Graphic Novel, Roald Dahl, Penelope Bagieu (Illus.), Scholastic
15. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
YOUNG ADULT
1. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
2. Dear Justyce, Nic Stone, Crown Books for Young Readers
3. Skyhunter, Marie Lu, Roaring Brook Press
4. Legendborn, Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
5. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Left-Handed Booksellers of London, Garth Nix, Katherine Tegen Books
7. Punching the Air, Ibi Zoboi, Yusef Salaam, Balzer + Bray
8. Dear Martin (An Indies Introduce Title), Nic Stone, Ember
9. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
10. Grown, Tiffany D. Jackson, Katherine Tegen Books
11. Clap When You Land, Elizabeth Acevedo, Quill Tree Books
12. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
13. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
14. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. All This Time, Mikki Daughtry, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN'S ILLUSTRATED
1. Room on the Broom Push-Pull-Slide Board Book, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.), Dial Books
2. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. Bunheads, Misty Copeland, Setor Fiadzigbey (Illus.), G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
5. Little Blue Truck's Halloween, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. I Promise, LeBron James, Nina Mata (Illus.), Harper
8. Gustavo, the Shy Ghost, Flavia Z. Drago, Candlewick
9. I Am Every Good Thing, Derrick Barnes, Gordon C. James (Illus.), Nancy Paulsen Books
10. Construction Site Mission: Demolition!, Sherri Duskey Rinker, AG Ford (Illus.), Chronicle Books
11. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
12. Unicorns Are the Worst!, Alex Willan, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
13. I Look Up To ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anna Membrino, Fatti Burke (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
14. Becoming a Good Creature, Sy Montgomery, Rebecca Green (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
15. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
CHILDREN'S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
4. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ellen Morgan, et al., Penguin Workshop
5. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
6. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
7. I Survived (paperback), Lauren Tarshis, Scholastic
8. The Last Kids on Earth (hardcover and paperback), Max Brallier, Douglas Holgate (Illus.), Viking Books for Young Readers
9. Twilight (hardcover and paperback), Stephenie Meyer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
10. A Tale of Magic … (hardcover and paperback), Chris Colfer, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers. New in Series: A Tale of Witchcraft