Event: “The Nutcracker Ballet”
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 20-Dec. 21; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22.
Site: The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Cost: $23 for adults, $15 for those younger than 18.
Online: www.thegrandoperahouse.com
Synopsis
“The Nutcracker Ballet” tells the classic tale of Clara, a young girl who — after receiving a nutcracker soldier as a gift from her uncle and godfather, Herr Drosselmeyer — drifts off to sleep and dreams of her nutcracker prince. Together, they travel through the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Land of Flowers and the Land of the Snow Queen.
Tidbits
- The ballet is based on an 1816 story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.” Primarily known as a gothic horror writer, Hoffmann’s tale has become a beloved Christmas tradition thanks to a revision by French author Alexandre Dumas and Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s music.
- The first production of the ballet in 1892 was not a success; however, since the 1960s, it has become widely popular. It is performed more in the United States than any place in the world.
- The Dubuque City Youth Ballet includes students from the Dubuque Academy of Ballet. Ages range from 9 to 17. Dancers are required to have a minimum of four years of training to participate in the production.
- This is the 10th year for the annual performance at the Grand Opera House. The ballet has been performed locally by the Dubuque City Youth Ballet for more than 25 years.
- This production features 65 dancers from ages 9 to adult, more than 250 costumes and five scene changes.
- The cast and crew have been rehearsing since the end of September.
Quotable, from artistic director Marina O’Rourke
- “Our choreography changes every year. Audiences look forward to seeing what we do each year.”
- “The battle scene between the toy soldiers and the Mouse King’s soldiers will put you on the edge of your seat.”
- “This really is a coming of age story. In her nightmare, Clara has to step out and save something she loves. She becomes a heroine.”
- “It’s a visually beautiful spectacle from beginning to end. This is our Christmas present to the community.”
Quotable, from choreographer Megan MacLeod
- “Act One is harder to choreograph than Act Two, and Marina had me flexing my choreographic muscles with act two for several years while she did Act One. I have contributed for over 10 years, and have choreographed the ballet in full for five years.”
- “As our dancers grow older, they also grow stronger and more technically proficient. It’s a joy to choreograph our oldest dancers because they can do so much. When it comes to the younger dancers, my challenge is to give them steps to grow and learn, and that gives them a sense of success on stage. It’s fascinating to be guiding young artists in this way.
- “Every year I give the dancers in the snow scene an ‘impossible moment,’ a really tricky sequence that has a big visual payoff. For the audience, it may be five seconds of surprise and delight. When the dancers achieve that, they are so proud.”
- “ I love every scene in ‘The Nutcraker,’ but the snow scene has a special place in my heart. It really does conjure up that special feeling you get right before a blizzard breaks. It’s truly magical.”