'The Wapsipinicon Almanac'

“The Wapsipinicon Almanac,” edited by Timothy Fay.

 Contributed

“The Wapsipinicon Almanac,” by Timothy Fay (University of Iowa Press, ISBN 9781609388874)

So what is Iowa, and who are Iowans?

Recommended for you

Tidemann writes from Estherville, Iowa. His Facebook page is Author Michael Tidemann.